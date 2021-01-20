Man held for stalking

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Rachakonda Cyber Crime police on Wednesday for allegedly sending abusive messages and obscene photographs to a woman.

The accused, Chatri Shyam of Santosh Nagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, who works at a fast food centre at Turkapally, is a native of West Bengal. Two months ago, he took the victim’s phone number from his sister’s mobile phone without her knowledge.

“In December last, he called the victim. When she did not respond, he sent obscene pictures to the victim on WhatsApp, apart from vulgar voice messages,” police said.

Shyam continued to harass the victim with sexual remarks against her character and reputation, they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered and Shyam was remanded to judicial custody.