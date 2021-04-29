A 39-year-old man who was black marketing Remdesivir antiviral injection was apprehended by the sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) here on Thursday. The accused, B. Srihari, from Nimboliadda, runs a pharmacy shop. They seized four Remdesivir 100 mg injections from his possession. He was selling each injection for ₹30,000 to needy customers.
Man held for selling Remdesivir in black
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
April 29, 2021 18:41 IST
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
April 29, 2021 18:41 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 6:42:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-held-for-selling-remdesivir-in-black/article34441736.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story