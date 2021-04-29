Man held for selling Remdesivir in black

A 39-year-old man who was black marketing Remdesivir antiviral injection was apprehended by the sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) here on Thursday. The accused, B. Srihari, from Nimboliadda, runs a pharmacy shop. They seized four Remdesivir 100 mg injections from his possession. He was selling each injection for ₹30,000 to needy customers.