Man held for ‘raping’ daughter

A 37-year-old man was arrested by Vikarabad police on the charge of raping his 13-year-old daughter. The accused, a resident of Allapur under Karankote police, was sexually assaulting his daughter, a Madrasa student, SP M Narayana said. She had been sent home due to lockdown. The girl is the child from his third wife. The SP said the incident came to light when the man left her at his brother’s house, where family members found her upset and questioned. She narrated the incident to them, who approached the police. “The victim’s mother passed away when she was three years,” the SP said.

Later, her father married another woman. Even his fourth wife was aware of the offence, but the accused threatened her with dire consequence if she revealed it to anyone,” Mr. Narayana said.

He said that based on the complaint lodged by the family members, a case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the man.