Hyderabad

Man held for duping people

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station Police on Sunday arrested one K. Guruprasad from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in connection with a cheating case.

Earlier this year, K. Ramesh approached police stating that Guruprasad duped him to the tune of ₹ 2.5 crore after the latter introduced himself as assistant project director of Margadarshi Poorest of the poor Development Society. The accused told Ramesh that Central government was providing loans of ₹ 3 lakh to ₹10 lakh to below poverty line people and collected deposits from 30 gullible persons by promising to double the deposits in a short duration and fled away. Guruprasad collected anywhere between ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh.


