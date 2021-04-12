Man held for cheating

A man who duped five persons on the pretext of investments in business of trading, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical products, were arrested by the sleuths of Hyderabad Central Crime Station on Monday.

The accused, Turlapati Satish (52) alias Chandra along with his wife Turlapati Gayatri collected around ₹ 3.35 crore from the victims to invest in their firm Unituss Life Sciences, at VNR complex, Kacheguda. “The accused Satish again tried to cheat the innocent public by opening a company in the name of HMA (Hyderabad Millionaire Alliance) Network Pvt Ltd. Earlier they were involved in a similar offence registered at Bahadurpura police station,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

He said that Satish’s wife was arrested on February 19, and was remanded to judicial custody.