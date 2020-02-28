Man ends life

A 29-year-old man hanged himself at a hotel where he was employed, police said on Friday.
According to the Narayanguda police, the victim, hailing from Odisha, had moved to the city around two and a half years ago in search of work. He, along with other migrants, lived near the hotel.
“The victim was a waiter at the hotel. He hanged himself on the third floor of the hotel on Thursday night. There is no suicide note but it seems he was having some family problems,” Narayanguda inspector P Ramesh Kumar said.
(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based intervention centre, Roshini)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.