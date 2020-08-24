Man doubts wife’s fidelity, kills her

Family had migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Dundigal here on Sunday evening.

The victim, Kasi Bai, a native of Pune in Maharashtra, got married to one Madhav two years ago. Post COVID-19 lockdown, they migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Kasi Bai’s parents and brother Dattu also live with them.

Police said that the couple had frequent altercations as Madhav suspected her fidelity. “On Sunday, when they were alone, Madhav slit her throat and left the body in the kitchen,” they said, adding that the suspect is currently at large.

Around 8 p.m. when Kasi Bai’s parents returned home from work, they found her in a pool of blood and alerted police.

A case was registered and the body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.