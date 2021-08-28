Man collapses, dies near patrol car

Naresh, a member of a marriage band, collapsed and died on Friday night near a police patrol vehicle in Anjaiah Nagar of Raidurgam police station limits.

A video clip of the incident circulating on social media had several people questioning as to how Naresh died. On Saturday, police clarified that they had received a ‘Dial 100’ call around 11.20 p.m. on Friday, complaining that the marriage procession in which the band was playing, was loud. Around 12.40 a.m., they received another call with a similar complaint. A patrol car which was on rounds responded to the second call and in course of this Naresh, after walking towards it, collapsed after some time.

According to the police, the victim was struck on the back of his head by the bumper of a mini van, whose driver was confused and moved the vehicle in a rush in the ensuing melee, before he had walked towards the patrol car. After being struck, Naresh picked himself up and moved towards the car. He collapsed after reaching the vehicle the second time.

Police rushed the victim to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was then moved to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Police said that they would probe the case from all angles.