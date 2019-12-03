Man booked for remarks against Kavitha

A Facebook user was booked by Cyberabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly posting derogatory and vilifying comments against former Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar.
Confirming this to The Hindu, a senior police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act 2000 was registered against Anil Kumar Ambala of Nalgonda, following a complaint by one Vijaya Kesari of Raidurgam on Monday.
In her complaint, Dr. Vijaya Kesari said that Anil Kumar posted that Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, should get the same treatment as the woman vet, as he felt Mr. KCR was not responding to the brutal incident. However, the investigators said that the man deleted his Facebook profile. A team was sent to nab the culprit.
