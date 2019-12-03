Hyderabad

Man booked for remarks against Kavitha

more-in

A Facebook user was booked by Cyberabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly posting derogatory and vilifying comments against former Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar.

Confirming this to The Hindu, a senior police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act 2000 was registered against Anil Kumar Ambala of Nalgonda, following a complaint by one Vijaya Kesari of Raidurgam on Monday.

In her complaint, Dr. Vijaya Kesari said that Anil Kumar posted that Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, should get the same treatment as the woman vet, as he felt Mr. KCR was not responding to the brutal incident. However, the investigators said that the man deleted his Facebook profile. A team was sent to nab the culprit.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 10:17:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-booked-for-remarks-against-kavitha/article30152329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY