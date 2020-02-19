Man bites constable’s knee

A man accused in a cheating case bit Jubilee Hills police constable’s knee on Wednesday evening when he went to execute a non-bailable warrant issued against the former.
The accused, Sridatta, had been absconding for the past one year and when the police got a tip-off on his location, constables Vishnu and Suresh were sent to detain and remand him in judicial custody.
“Around 4 p.m. when our officers reached his house in Siddharth Colony near Krishnakant Park, Sridatta picked up an argument with them and his wife Rachana Sridatta pushed Vishnu. When he fell, the accused bit him on the knee,” inspector K Sattaiah said.
However, the accused was remanded in judicial custody and another case was booked against the couple in SR Nagar police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.