Man arrested for impregnating niece

A 45-year-old man was booked by Jagadgirigutta police of Cyberabad for allegedly sexually exploiting his 13-year-old niece and impregnating her.

Balanagar ACP K. Purushotham said that recently when the girl complained of stomach ache, she was taken to a nearby hospital. After performing tests, doctors informed the girl’s parents that she was six months pregnant. The teenager told her parents that ‘Ramulu uncle’ was sexually assaulting her for the past six months and threatened her with dire consequences, Mr. Purushotham said.

Three days ago, the girl’s parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act was registered against Ramulu who was taken into custody on Sunday.