Malla Reddy College of Engineering blacklisted

Move follows discrepancies in self-study report submitted by college

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has blacklisted the Malla Reddy College of Engineering located at Dhulapally from the process of accreditation for a period of five years following discrepancies in the self-study report submitted by the college for reassessment.

‘Fabricated’

The NAAC said in a release that the discrepancies were with regard to certificates purported to have been given by BHEL, Yash Technologies and Airtel, which appeared to be fabricated in layer, especially with the seal, signature and letter head aspects.

The digital expertise opinion obtained by NAAC also confirmed the possibility of digital fabrications.

Council meeting

The issue was discussed at the NAAC’s 88th executive council meeting last month when it was resolved to take action against the college by cancelling the self-study report in the present form.