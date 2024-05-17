Malkajgiri Corporator Shravan Kumar booked for spreading fake news about rigging

The Cyber Crimes Police of Hyderabad booked Malkajgiri BJP Corporator Shravan Kumar and others for sharing an old video of a Bangla news channel and spreading fake news linking it to a polling booth in Bahadurpura on polling day.

The Hyderabad city police debunked the claim by posting a tweet on X on May 15 stating that “A circulating video purportedly depicting rigging at a polling station in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad is OLD Video & unrelated to current Lok Sabha Elections 2024,Its Originating from a YouTube channel,TV9 Bangla, on February 27, 2022. Posting fake videos make you liable to legal action.”

Following a complaint, the cyber crimes police detained and booked Corporator Shravan Kumar and his followers for sharing the fake video online.

