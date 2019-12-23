Hyderabad

MakeMyTrip to offer e-tickets for Hyderabad metro rail

With the new feature, commuters can book journey tickets, trip pass and store value pass through MakeMyTrip’s website and app, the release said.

MakeMyTrip, along with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, on December 23 introduced QR code-based e-tickets for the metro rail that would provide cashless and connected experience to riders.

The tech-powered ticket-booking feature would help commuters beat the queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity, a press release from MakeMy Trip, an online travel company said.

Initially, commuters would be able to book tickets for 20 stations and by next month, the facility would be made available at all 49 stations, it said.

