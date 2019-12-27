Major police stations to get dedicated cyber crime wing

In keeping with the changing times, police stations in Hyderabad are gearing up to handle complaints of cyber crimes, starting 2020.

The New Year will see a new cyber crime wing at major police stations across the State capital, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

This will ensure quicker disposal of cyber crime cases and will make things easier for residents of Hyderabad, as they need not register their complaint at Central Crime Station, unless it is a major crime.

“There is a rise in cyber-related crimes in major cities of the world like London, New York, Tokyo and Paris -- and so in Hyderabad. Come 2020, police stations here, where we are getting a large number of cyber crime cases, will have a dedicated wing so that the victims need not have to go to CCS,” he said. According to Mr. Kumar, the wing will facilitate the registration of cases and detection of simple cases. “Already, Training of Trainers is being conducted at CCS. In a month or two, we will have a fully equipped wing, which will be in a position to book cases,” he said.

Revealing their action plan for the coming year, Mr. Kumar said that they will focus on patrol cars registering cases so that the petitioners need not have to go to police stations.

Further, he said that they are planning to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) based integrated safe city solutions. “AI will be used for analysing video footage of all CCTV cameras and it will also be used to analyse the hot spots.” The city police will also focus on improving their facilities, reduction of road accidents, integration of HawkEye with other mobile applications developed by Telangana police, Mr. Kumar said.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that 1,400 cases related to cyber crime have been registered at CCS. “It is good that we are registering more cases. Now, we have a database of bank accounts and phone numbers of the fraudsters, which can be shared with law enforcement agencies of other States,” he said.

A lot of effort is being done to create awareness on online frauds and risks associated with digital technology. “I don’t think the number of frauds will come down in the next few years. It will be proliferating till the penetration of digital technology is stabilised all over the country,” Mr. Mohanty said.