Maj. Gen. Bhaskar passes away

Major General SN Bhaskar (retd), ‘AVSM’, ‘Padma Shri’ of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, passed away at his residence in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

Commissioned into the MCEME on Dec. 10, 1948, he was awarded ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ on Jan. 26, 1979, and retired on November 30 1980.

After retirement from army, he took over Chairman & MD of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and turned it around into a success story for which he was awarded Padma Shri on Jan. 26 1984.

The last rites were performed on Friday at Swarg Vatika crematorium, Secunderabad.

Senior military dignitaries laid wreath on behalf of the Indian Army fraternity, a press release said.