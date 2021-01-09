Hyderabad

Maj. Gen. Bhaskar passes away

Senior military dignitaries laying wreath to the body of Maj. Gen. Bhaskar on behalf of the Indian Army fraternity in Secunderabad on Friday.  

Major General SN Bhaskar (retd), ‘AVSM’, ‘Padma Shri’ of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, passed away at his residence in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

Commissioned into the MCEME on Dec. 10, 1948, he was awarded ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ on Jan. 26, 1979, and retired on November 30 1980.

After retirement from army, he took over Chairman & MD of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) and turned it around into a success story for which he was awarded Padma Shri on Jan. 26 1984.

The last rites were performed on Friday at Swarg Vatika crematorium, Secunderabad.

Senior military dignitaries laid wreath on behalf of the Indian Army fraternity, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 1:30:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/maj-gen-bhaskar-passes-away/article33533061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY