Mahindra MF to launch new scheme

An open ended equity scheme focused on large and mid cap companies is being launched by Mahindra Mutual Fund.

The scheme, Mahindra Top 250 Nivesh Yojana, is targeted at investors seeking long term capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and equity related securities of large and mid-cap companies.

In a media interaction here on Friday, Managing Director and CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi said the new fund offer will open on December 6 and close on December 20. It will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

A release from Mahindra Mutual Fund said the scheme would invest minimum 80% in equity and equity related securities and up to 65% in large cap and mid cap companies. It also has made provision to invest up to 20% in debt and money market securities and up to 10% in units issued by REITs & InvITs.