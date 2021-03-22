Maharshi, Jersey win big at National Film Awards

Adds to cheer of Telugu filmdom which has set box-office coffers ringing of late

Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi and Nani-starrer Jersey were the two Telugu films that grabbed attention at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced for the year 2019 on Monday.

Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, bagged two awards — National Award for Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment and National Award for Best Choreography for Raju Sundaram. Meanwhile, director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey was declared the Best Telugu Feature Film and also won the National Award for Best Editing for Naveen Nooli.

Maharshi had Mahesh Babu essaying the character of Rishi Kumar, an NRI who returns to India to help his friend (Allari Naresh) amid an agrarian crisis.

Weekend farming

The film was packaged as an entertaining social drama that urged viewers to take up #WeekendFarming. The film was a box-office hit and the dance moves, choreographed by Raju Sundaram, were also a talking point.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey was an endearing sports drama of a failed cricketer called Arjun, essayed by Nani, who makes a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the national team, to make his son proud. Nani and Shraddha Srinath’s winsome performances came in for appreciation at the time of release. The film was also appreciated for its biopic-like narration of Arjun, and the adrenaline rush-inducing cricket portions. Naveen Nooli’s editing played an important part in the sports sequences.

Hindi remake

Gowtam is now directing the Hindi remake of Jersey, which stars Shahid Kapoor.

The National Awards added to the cheer of the Telugu film industry, which has been witnessing box-office successes of late, ever since the theatres reopened post lockdown