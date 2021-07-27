Hyderabad

Maharashtra PCCF evinces interest in Haritha Haram

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Maharashtra G.S. Sai Prakash, during his two-day tour of the State, evinced keen interest in the Haritha Haram programme, and was briefed about several details, informed a press note from the Forest department.

A meeting was organised in the department headquarters with the Telangana PCCF R. Sobha, where the main agenda was to learn about the success rate of the saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram and mutual tie-ups with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Dept. for the conservation.

Discussions were also held about mutual exchange of zoo animals, evacuation of human settlements from tiger reserves, control of smuggling, protection of vultures and others.


