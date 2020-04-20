Mahabubnagar gets a sample collection booth

A specialised protective booth, a portable isolation box, for sample collection from the suspects of coronavirus infection was inaugurated at Mahabubnagar by Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud on Monday.

The booth donated by its manufacturers, Sagar Asia, was inaugurated at the government general hospital in the district headquarters town. The isolation booth is expected to help healthcare professionals to collect samples from coronavirus suspects without any threat of contracting it. The booth also minimises the use of personal protective equipment by the sample collectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said effective implementation of lockdown measures by the district administration had restricted the number of COVID-19 cases only to 11 in the district. He stated that the government was planning to establish a coronavirus testing lab at Mahabubnagar and it would start functioning within the next 15 days.

The testing lab would help conduct more tests in the district and the capacity of the lab would be conduct about 120 to 150 tests every 24 hours. Results of sample testing would be known within a day after collection. It would also be helpful in conducting tests for swine flu and other infectious diseases that are prevalent in the area.