Mahabubnagar civic official in ACB trap

Mahabubnagar municipal commissioner Vaddde Surendar was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday on the charge of taking a bribe for showing official favour.

Surendar demanded and accepted ₹1.65 lakh bribe from the complainant, Ali Ahmed Khan of Mahabubnagar, to forward his quotations to the Collector for approval and to issue a work order for erection of a new chlorination plant at Mahabubnagar municipality.

"He was trapped at his office and the amount was recovered from his possession," the officials said.

They said that searches were being conducted at various places in connection with the case.