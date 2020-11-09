Machil encounter: Slain soldier was from Nizamabad

Mortal remains of Ryada Mahesh likely to reach Hyderabad by 4 p.m. today

Ryada Mahesh (26) of Nizamabad district was among the four Indian Army personnel killed in an encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

On Sunday, four Army personnel and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Machil. A native of Komanpally village in Velpur Mandal of Nizamabad district, Mahesh joined the Army in 2015 and got married only two years ago to Suhasini, daughter of a retired Army officer.

His parents — Ryada Gangamallu and Chinnaraju — are small-time farmers, while his elder brother Bhupeshwar works in Muscat as a migrant labourer. After training, the jawan was posted in Assam and later in Dehradun before his transfer to the Valley. His mortal remains is likely to reach Hyderabad by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will be brought to Komanpally for cremation by night, Balkonda MLA and Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy assured the bereaved family.

Mr. Reddy, along with local TRS leaders visited Komanpally, broke into tears while interacting with Mahesh’s family and assured all possible support from the State government.

Meanwhile, TRS MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha took to Twitter to pay rich tributes to Mahesh. She assured that Telangana will stand by the soldier’s family. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy tweeted “Thank you for keeping us safe, your heroism will never be forgotten.”