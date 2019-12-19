Hyderabad

L&TMRH gets national awards

L&TMRH bags three awards at the 41st all india public relations national conference

L&TMRH bags three awards at the 41st all india public relations national conference  

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited ( L&TMRH said its corporate communications department received three national awards during the 41st Public Relations Society of India national conference held in the city recently.

The awards were received by corporate communication head Anindita Sinha. The awards received were:

(1) Best Social Media for PR & Branding (2) Best Communications Campaign – External Publicity (3) Best Corporate Film - English

Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali gave away the awards.

