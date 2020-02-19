Hyderabad

LRS applicants can pay fee with interest

HMDA has announced that it is providing an opportunity to people to get their plots regularised under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) after payment of interest along with fee.

The offer is open for a total of 13,576 applicants who got notice for fee payment by the recent deadline of January 31, but could not pay the fee or part thereof for various reasons.

As per the offer, the applicants can pay 10% interest rate over the approval fee calculated from the date of intimation, and get their plots regularised, a statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 10:07:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lrs-applicants-can-pay-fee-with-interest/article30863511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY