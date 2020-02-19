LRS applicants can pay fee with interest

HMDA has announced that it is providing an opportunity to people to get their plots regularised under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) after payment of interest along with fee.
The offer is open for a total of 13,576 applicants who got notice for fee payment by the recent deadline of January 31, but could not pay the fee or part thereof for various reasons.
As per the offer, the applicants can pay 10% interest rate over the approval fee calculated from the date of intimation, and get their plots regularised, a statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.