Low-hung power cables pose an electrical hazard

The residents of ST Colony in Raghunadhapalem mandal are living under constant fear with danger lurking in the form of “high-voltage” power lines running over the roofs of several houses in their locality.
The aggrieved residents of the colony, who are facing the potential electrical hazards due to the overhead power lines lying within hand’s reach, are a worried lot. Located about 15 km from here, the colony is predominantly inhabited by tribal people and other weaker sections. The colony residents have long been demanding shifting of the power lines. “We are facing constant risk of getting electrocuted due to high tension power lines adjacent to our houses and live overhead electricity cables,” rued Kishan, a resident of the colony. The problem has become a major hindrance for construction of houses in the remaining open plots in the colony, he deplored. The aggrieved residents of the colony made representations to the authorities on several occasions in the past, but to no avail, said Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) State vice-president Banoth Bhadru Naik.
Despite an assurance given by the authorities to fix the problem during a meeting held in connection with Palle Pragathi programme last month, no action has been taken to fix the problem, he charged. It is high time the TSNPDCL authorities ensured shifting of the high-voltage power lines to a safe place without further delay, Mr Naik demanded, underlining the urgent need for warding off potential electrical hazards.
