Lorry runs over agri student

A 24-year-old student, who was heading to his home in Bidar, Karnataka, died when a lorry rammed his bike near Kukatpally Y junction here on early Sunday morning. Kukatpally police said the lorry ran over the BSc Agriculture student’s head and shoulder and he died on the spot. The student, identified as Mahesh, was not wearing a helmet.
Lorry driver Nawaz, who was absconding, was caught after around two hours, said Kukatpally police inspector T Narsing Rao. Nawaz, a native of Maharashtra, was found to be not drunk. Mahesh had come to Hyderabad on Saturday to meet friends. On Sunday morning, he was returning to his home in Manakanahalli, Bidar. After crossing the junction, near Metro Pillar number A836, a lorry hit his bike from behind and ran over him, killing him on the spot, said police.
