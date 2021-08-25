LIC launches mobile app for agents

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a mobile app for its agents and intermediaries to onboard prospective customers.

The app is the latest dimension of the Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application or ANANDA, the paperless solution for new business processes that the insurance major had unveiled last year. Chairperson M.R. Kumar launched the app in the presence of managing directors Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar, Siddhartha Mohanty, Mini Ipe and other senior officials.

LIC, in a release, said the digital application is a tool for onboarding process to get the insurance policy through a paperless module with the help of the agent/intermediary. The mobile app has all the distinctive features of the digital app.

Mr.Kumar said launch of the mobile app is a big day for LIC as the organisation has made a huge leap. High-level usage of ANANDA module has resulted in the development of the app, he added.