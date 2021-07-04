‘LeT terrorist’ Nasir made family believe that he was RAW agent

In Pakistan, he met top LeT leaders; specialised in timer devices and IED blasts

Mohammed Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik, one of the four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast case, reportedly made his family members believe that he was on the payrolls of a woman officer working for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the country’s foreign intelligence agency.

When the family members questioned about his unusually long-hour and late night phone calls, Nasir told them that he was working for RAW to protect the country from foreign enemies.

Even in 2012 when he made a visit to Pakistan through a proper channel to ‘meet his relatives’, he made his wife and father, an ex-serviceman, believe that he was assigned with a new task by the RAW to visit the neighbouring country.

Prior and latter to this visit too, Nasir went to Pakistan twice or thrice through different channels and there he was trained for over four months on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border by his LeT handler.

Sources said that he was specialised in timer devices and IED blasts and also met some top leaders of the banned terrorist outfit.

“One day when his wife confronted him about the long phone calls during odd-hours, he weaved a story of working for RAW and that he was reporting and taking instructions from a lady officer in a top position in the country’s foreign intelligence agency,” an officer said.

Even after the arrest of Nasir and his younger brother Mohammed Imran Khan alias Imran Malik, their father Mohammed Musa Khan, a retired Indian Army soldier, told the media that the former was an ‘Indian spy’.

After 12 days of questioning by the Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of Telangana police’s Intelligence Wing, Government Railway police and NIA, the Malik brothers were arrested on Wednesday. Next day, the agency took custody of two more LeT terrorists from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Even the brothers hail from the same place.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons by the country’s premier counter-terrorist task force has revealed a transnational conspiracy hatched by top operatives of LeT to execute terror acts across India.

Acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, arrested Malik brothers fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same in a long- distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga and they aimed to cause an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property. They were in touch with Pakistan based handlers over encrypted communication platforms.