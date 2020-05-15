Hyderabad

Leopard left; pug marks identified: Forest officials

Residents asked to be on alert and report animal movements, if any

The leopard which had created a flutter by making appearance near the Katedan underpass, Mylardevpally, on Thursday, reportedly, left the area during midnight.

The feline escaped into a farm near Shamshabad by Thursday afternoon, after it was pursued by teams from Police and Forest departments. To capture the animal, forest officials installed camera traps and trap cages on the farm, and kept night vigil.

As the cameras did not yield any images, the officials scoured the farm and identified the pug marks of the leopard.

Dog squads were pressed into service to ascertain the direction taken by the animal, which revealed that it might have gone towards Chilukur forest area via the Agricultural University route.

It was decided to continue the camera traps and cages on the farm, as it had plenty of prey animals for the big cat, which might lure it to return there.

A special surveillance team, and rescue group too would be kept at the site, officials said in a statement.

Besides, surveillance would be increased in the Chilukur forest, and it would be ensured that no leopard strayed from there into the city, the statement by the department said.

The Forest officials asked the residents of Rajendra Nagar and surrounding areas to be on alert, and inform the Forest department if they notice traces of leopard movements.

