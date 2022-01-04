LED streetlights save big for GHMC

Civic body says the savings amounted to more than ₹418 crore so far

GHMC could accrue massive savings in terms of electricity charges, thanks to the use of LED lamps for streetlighting.

A statement from the civic body informed that the savings amounted to more than ₹418 crore so far over the street lighting. A total 4.93 lakh streetlights of different wattages were installed in the 30 circles and six zones of the GHMC area, using LED bulbs, in the financial year 2017-18.

Of the total, ₹348 crore have been saved in electricity charges, ₹52 crore in material procurement, and ₹18.5 crore in labour rationalisation, the statement informed.

The LED street lamps were installed in joint coordination with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a public sector utility in joint venture with NTPC, it said.