Hyderabad

LED streetlights save big for GHMC

GHMC could accrue massive savings in terms of electricity charges, thanks to the use of LED lamps for streetlighting.

A statement from the civic body informed that the savings amounted to more than ₹418 crore so far over the street lighting. A total 4.93 lakh streetlights of different wattages were installed in the 30 circles and six zones of the GHMC area, using LED bulbs, in the financial year 2017-18.

Of the total, ₹348 crore have been saved in electricity charges, ₹52 crore in material procurement, and ₹18.5 crore in labour rationalisation, the statement informed.

The LED street lamps were installed in joint coordination with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a public sector utility in joint venture with NTPC, it said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 8:10:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/led-streetlights-save-big-for-ghmc/article38114399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY