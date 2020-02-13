‘Language and literature inseparable’

“Literature reflects our daily life. Language and literature influence society as they are inseparable and intertwined with human life. Literature is life that we can express through language,” said former professor of English at the Osmania University Annie Pothen.

She was participating at the one-day national seminar on “Recent Trends in English and Literature” at Giriraj Government College here on Wednesday.

Ms. Annie Pothen said that literature has been undergoing a rapid change and acquiring new trends.

She added that language is a medium of expression and helps one understand literature.

“Language is needed to know the genres of literature in the form of short stories, prose, poetry, novels and plays. Literature is life and literature is society. Language creates many opportunities and one needs to know all the trends in the language and explore the world,” she said.

College principal E. Laxminarayana presided over the national seminar on Wednesday.