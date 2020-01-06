Land availability around Yadadri temple sought

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to submit reports relating to government, Endowment and Wakf lands available within 25km radius of Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple.

The Chief Secretary enquired about the status of the land acquired for the temple reconstruction project so far, extent of land that would be required in the coming days and compensation paid to the affected families whose lands were acquired.

The Chief Secretary visited the Yadadri temple along with his wife and offered prayers to the presiding deity. He was accorded the traditional welcome, purnakumbha swagatam, by the temple priests.

According to an official release, Mr. Somesh Kumar interacted with the officials headed by Yadadri Bhongir district Collector Anita Ramachandran later. He said steps should be taken to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of work taken up as part of renovating the temple.

He wanted the officials concerned to expedite acquisition of land for the proposed ring road around the temple. He later inspected the development work underway in the temple complex and expressed satisfaction over the pace of progress.