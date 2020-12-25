Hyderabad

KVPS activists burn copies of Manusmriti

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) held a demonstration here on Friday in protest against what they called attempts by fascist forces to impose ‘Manuwad’ by subverting constitutional provisions.

The protesters set ablaze the copies of the Manusmriti in front of Dr B R Ambedkar statue at the ZP Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, the KVPS State vice-president N Manohar said Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti in the presence of thousands of people as part of Mahad Satyagraha on December 25 in 1927. Dr Ambedkar led the satyagraha against casteism, social inequalities and discrimination for bringing social change and social empowerment, Manohar recalled.

The atrocities against Dalits and women are continuing unabated in the country, he charged, alleging that fascist forces were attempting to impose Manuwad to implement their “sinister agenda.” He said the KVPS will continue its fight against casteism and tirelessly work towards creating an egalitarian society for social justice and equality.

