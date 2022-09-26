KTR unveils plans to foster innovation among students of RGUKT Basar

A mini stadium to be constructed on the campus at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore

Unveiling a series of measures to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students, Industries and Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said an innovation lab (mini T-Hub) will be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district.

A state-of-the-art digital lab with 1000 computers will be established at the campus to facilitate an environment conducive for innovation in a collaborative mode involving the Education and the IT Departments, he said, adding that laptops will be distributed to all the students of the RGUKT in November this year.

Interacting with students at the RGUKT auditorium during his visit to the campus on Monday, the minister said a mini stadium will be constructed on the campus at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore in the next six to eight months to promote outdoor sports.

He suggested that week-long innovation celebrations be held annually at the RGUKT to foster innovation.

The auditorium will be renovated and as many as 50 additional model classrooms will be constructed on the campus, he said.

Appreciating the students for protesting peacefully to bring their issues to the notice of the government recently, he said: I liked your Gandhian satyagraha mode of protest under the aegis of students’ governing council by not allowing politicians to get involved in your peaceful protest.”

He said that the problems at the university are being attended to one after another and sincere efforts are on to get a good mess contractor and improve the amenities on the campus.

Referring to the vast campus housing 9000 students, he urged the students to take collective responsibility to maintain the facilities properly. He pitched for Shramadanam once a month to maintain cleanliness on the campus.

He urged School Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to introduce new-age courses such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, cyber security, drone technologies, aerospace engineering and other emerging technologies as sought by the students during the interactive session.

During the interactive session, he allotted significant time to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. Taking names of globally renowned products and companies such as Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Instagram, he asked the students to name the persons who invented these products and founded the companies.

He listed the names of Indians who have become CEOs of global companies while highlighting the spirit of innovation.

Earlier, the minister had lunch with the students along with Ministers Sabita Indra Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy and V Srinivas Goud.