KTR to youth: ease pain point of common man

Finding solutions to everyday problems can help build a startup’s success, said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday.

Addressing a room full of youngsters at the Keymakers Youth Summit-2019 organised here by a startup called Keymakers, Mr Rama Rao asked his audience to look around society and think how technology can be used to solve everyday problems.

RTA m-Wallet success

Explaining the conception of RTA m-Wallet app to address situations where a vehicle user has to show hard copies of documents and certificates when stopped by a traffic cop, he said ingenious, small interventions make a startup idea extremely successful.

“RTA m-Wallet was downloaded over 20 lakh times. That goes to show you the power of a small utility which can help ease the pain point of a common citizen and at the same time, give a huge fillip to your entrepreneurial idea,” Mr Rama Rao said, adding that one need not come out with earth-shattering innovations.

The TRS working president said it is not fluency in English that makes one a successful entrepreneur, but the ability to be ingenious in identifying opportunity that makes a difference. Advising youngsters to use diversity in India as a huge opportunity, he said if one can address problems of millions of Indians in vernacular languages and in languages that do not have script, it opens doors to huge opportunities.

Workshops on how to network, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, etc. were held as part of the one-day summit.