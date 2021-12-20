Hyderabad

KTR ridicules Modi’s lunch with labourers

With the relations between the TRS and the BJP turning sour, the TRS leaders are leaving no opportunity to target the BJP. TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao went a step ahead targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on his lunch with the construction workers involved in the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor refurbishment.

Sharing several pictures of migrant labourers’ walkathon to their native places during the COVID19 lockdown, and juxtaposing them with the PM’s lunch picture with the construction workers of Kashi Vishwnath temple, Mr. Rao alleged lunches happen only when the elections are around.

He tweeted: Wonder where this love & empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres. In fact, Govt of India coerced the States for train fares for shramik rails.


