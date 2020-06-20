Hyderabad

KTR bats for regulated farm model for country

K.T. Rama Rao

K.T. Rama Rao  

Web facility to Rythu Vedika buildings

Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that the regulated farming is a model for the entire country.

Participating in Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Sircilla town on Friday, the Minister said that the government is committed to provide Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to all farmers.

He also called upon the ZPTC members and MPPs to ensure that the Rythu Bandhu benefits reach every farmer in the district. Appealing farmers to utilise the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), he urged them to construct the newly-formed grama panchayats under the NREGS.

He also promised to provide internet connections to all the Rythu Vedika buildings and said that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide tractor and nursery to each village. Earlier, the Minister launched the desiltation of the main canal of the Upper Manair Dam in Narmal village of Gambhiraopeta mandal. He also launched the construction of two check-dams across Manair river under the UMD limits.

