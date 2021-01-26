KRMB tells AP not to carry out RLS works

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has once again directed Andhra Pradesh not to take up any work on the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) and expansion of water drawal capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator till the detailed project reports are appraised by the board and the Central Water Commission and approve of the apex council.

In a letter addressed to Engineer-in-Chief of AP, Secretary of KRMB D.M. Raipure has reiterated the board’s directions following the recent letter written to the board by Telangana ENC.

The Telangana ENC has complained that AP has been carrying out works on RLS in spite of directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against taking up any work on it.

The river board has stated that it has given the directions not to carry out any work on RLS in the past too and it is reiterating the same again following a complaint made by Telangana one more time.