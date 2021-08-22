‘Kishan should stop targeting KCR’

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chennur MLA Balka Suman have lambasted Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy for his remarks against the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his Ashirward Yatra.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mr. Dayakar Rao asked the Minister to refrain from personally targeting the CM or his family and instead concentrate on getting funds for Telangana using his influence in the Union Cabinet. He reminded Mr. Reddy that the BJP government should first fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, including Kazipet rail coach factory, Bayaram mines and Tribal University.

While all Central ministers praise the development schemes of Telangana, it was strange that Mr. Kishan Reddy doesn’t see them. He termed the Jan Ashirwad Yatra a ‘Failure Yatra’.

Mr. Balka Suman said that the Minister’s remarks lowered his image and his reference to family politics in TRS was a joke given that most BJP leaders’ children are in politics. He said the BJP government was responsible for the ills in India and recalled how the fuel prices have spiralled and so were the prices of cooking gas cylinders.

He said Mr. Kishan Reddy should reveal what funds he would get for Telangana rather than blindly criticising KCR. He alleged that BJP had become a haven for people indulging in financial irregularities referring to Eatala Rajender. He also alleged that Eatala had turned his Minister’s office and residence into a centre for anti-TRS activities.