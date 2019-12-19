Hyderabad

Kin of 4 killed in Hyderabad ‘encounter’ move Supreme Court

The relatives also sought a compensation of ₹50 lakh each for the families of the accused.

The relatives of the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, who were killed in a police ‘encounter’, moved the Supreme Court in Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the deaths.

The petition asked the court to call for all the police records prior to and after the ‘encounter’ that occurred in the early hours of December 6.

The petition also sought the CBI investigation to cover the conduct of Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

On December 12, the court set up an inquiry commission led by former judge, Justice (retired) V.S. Sirpurkar, to probe the circumstances of the ‘encounter’ deaths. The Commission, which includes former Bombay High Court judge Justice Rekha Baldota and retired CBI Director Karthikeyan, has to complete its investigation in six months. Advocate K. Parameshwar was appointed counsel for the Commission.

The apex court also stayed the proceedings in the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission into the incident.

The accused - Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen - were taken to the scene of the crime around 60 km from Hyderabad in the early hours of December 6 for a reconstruction of the crime scene. The Telangana government stuck to its version that they surprised their police escort there, grabbed the guns and tried to kill the policemen to escape custody. The posse retaliated and the four were killed in the cross-firing. However, the police team sustained no injuries in the incident, the State emphasised.

