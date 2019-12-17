Kidnapped girl rescued

Shamshabad police's efforts helped in rescuing a four-year-old girl within hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown person near Chatanpally on Tuesday. According to the police, the girl was playing along with her brother at a playground near her home at Chatanpally. A person who came on a bike took her away at around 4.30 p.m.

Failing to find their child, her parents lodged a complaint with the police. Ten teams of police and higher officials including Shamshabad Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy, Special Operations Team (SoT) were put on the task to trace the child. In a screen grab of CCTV footage, the kidnapper was seen driving away with the girl seated as pillion rider.

Shadnagar police Inspector A Sreedhar Kumar said that as social media posts about the incident was widely circulated, the alleged kidnapper got jittery and handed over the child to police. The police handed over the child to her family .