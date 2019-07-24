Keep tabs on movement of naxals: DGP

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday underscored the need to constantly keep tabs on movement of Maoists, effective coordination and intelligence sharing by various wings of the police to check Maoists’ attempts to spread their activities in the interior areas along the inter-State borders.

The DGP held a review meeting with police officials of Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli and Mulugu districts at the ITC guest house in Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam.

The meeting reportedly discussed various strategies to check Maoists’ attempts to gain a foothold in the border areas, and rein in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Andhra Pradesh borders, sources said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Greyhounds Additional DGP K Srinivas Reddy, North Zone IGP Y Nagi Reddy, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, and senior police officials from the border districts of the State besides Chintoor OSD Amith Kumar from Andhra Pradesh.

The review meeting assumed significance in the backdrop of the stepped-up anti-Maoist operations launched by the police in the aftermath of the killing of the TRS’ former MPTC member N Srinivas Rao by Maoists in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency on July 12.

According to sources, the DGP appreciated the rank and file of the police for ensuring incident-free elections to the Assembly, Lok Sabha and local bodies in the border areas in the past few months.

He exhorted the police personnel to harness technology and strive to achieve professional excellence in all spheres of policing in a people-friendly approach.