KCR’s remarks on Jana Reddy distasteful, indecent: Cong.

‘Jana Reddy spoke high of KCR, gave up CM’s post’

Telangana Congress took strong objection to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s reported comments with TRS leaders that he would ensure Congress leader K. Jana Reddy ends his political career, and termed the comments as ‘distasteful’ and ‘indecent’ on a man who turned down the Chief Minister post for Telangana.

At a press conference here, former Minister Shabbir Ali and former MP Mallu Ravi said that it was Mr. Jana Reddy who vouched for KCR when no one was ready to trust him during the Telangana agitation. He had always spoken high of KCR with the Congress high command to create positive vibes for Telangana but instead of being thankful to him, KCR is shamelessly making indecent comments like sending Jana Reddy to ‘permanent retirement’, they said.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said Mr. Jana Reddy was offered the Chief Minister’s post during the peak of the statehood movement but he declined the offer as he didn’t want to compromise on separate Telangana. Mr. Jana Reddy was instrumental in the formation of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to spearhead the agitation and always believed in ethics, morals and value-based politics, he said.

Mr. Shabbir Ali alleged that the TRS has already dispatched ₹30 crore (₹5 crore per mandal) as the first instalment for Nagarjunasagar by-elections. Two more instalments of equal or more amounts are also lined up, he claimed and said still Mr. Jana Reddy will emerge as the winner.

₹10,000 crore scam

The Congress leaders also alleged that the government was involved in scams of over ₹10,000 crore and demanded that the Central government order a probe into the financial irregularities pointed out by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) in its latest report.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said the CAG reports exposed the loot by the government and alleged that the TRS government did not even respond to the Inspection Reports (IRs) of CAG to clarify the allegations of financial irregularities.

He argued that the CAG reports on General, Revenue and Social Sectors, Public Sector Undertaking (PUCs) have revealed a large number of financial irregularities committed by the State government from 2014-2019. They include tampering with the budget figures, especially on revenues; favouring contractors and other financial misappropriations. He said scams of nearly ₹10,000 crore have been exposed in the latest CAG reports.

He demanded that the Chief Minister clarify the observations made by the CAG on all the issues. Else, it would be deemed that KCR government was involved in large scale corruption.