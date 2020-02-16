KCR’s public life comes alive on canvas

An art exhibition of selected cartoons, paintings and pencil sketches on the life of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was inaugurated at the Art Gallery in Madhapur here by Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy on Sunday, the eve of the leader’s 66th birthday.

The exhibition displaying rare moments in the public life of Mr. Rao has captured the attention of visitors. Speaking after inaugurating the exhibition organised by party leader Manne Krishank, Mr. Malla Reddy appreciated the artists for their affection towards the Chief Minister.

Stating that people were celebrating his birthday like they would of a family member, he said the sketches were inspiring and looked lively. He appealed to people to plant saplings on Mr. Rao’s birthday and also nurture them. On the lines of leading a successful people’s movement for statehood for 14 years, Mr. Rao has been working on the progress of Telangana in mission mode for the past six years, Mr. Malla Reddy said.

Mr. Krishank said the best cartoons, paintings and pencil sketches of several artists were selected by curator Ramana Reddy for the exhibition. Every moment in the Telangana movement led by Mr. Rao was sweet memory for people.

Chairman of the Telangana State Technology Services Rakesh Chirumilla said the villages across Telangana were enveloped in green with cultivation of crops, thanks to 24-hour free power to agriculture and creation of new irrigation potential through Kaleshwaram and other projects.

Health profiling

Meanwhile, TRS in-charge for Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency Marri Rajasekhar Reddy has taken up an initiative in Medchal-Malkajgiri district by getting the health profile prepared for the students in 50 government schools and people in 14 villages on 36 parameters with the help of Veera Healthcare Solutions.

He stated that the initiative was taken up with the inspiration of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has already made an announcement on preparation of health profile of every person in Telangana.