Telangana Assembly Election 2023 | KCR will become Chief Minister again, says KTR

October 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - WARANGAL/ JAYASHANKAR BHUPALAPALLY

Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao has said Telangana’s comprehensive development and all-encompassing welfare of its people under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao in the last nine-and-a-half years will catapult the BRS to a third successive victory in the November 30 Assembly elections.

“Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao will become the Chief Minister for a third consecutive term to continue the development endeavour,” Mr Rama Rao said while addressing a public meeting in Parkal of Warangal district on Monday.

“The election date is November 30 and the date of counting of votes is December 3,” he said, adding “The sum of the two digits 30, 3 is 6, which is our lucky number and KCR would score a hattrick at the hustings”.

The CM has fulfilled the long-cherished aspirations of people of Telangana with a steely resolve and steered the State on the path of accelerated development, making it number one in the country in terms of per capita income and a role model for other States in different realms. Mr.Rama Rao said.

He added none can match KCR in his “visionary outlook and commitment for the cause of Telangana” as is evident from landmark welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak to name a few. The Congress and the BJP are desperately trying to hoodwink people by making false promises, he alleged, calling upon people not to fall prey to “electoral gimmicks”.

Mr.Rao mocked the Congress party’s six guarantees saying the ‘warranty’ of the 150-year-old party had ‘expired’. People should exercise caution and reject the ‘Delhi and Gujarat servants’ who are on a spree of making hollow promises for electoral gains, he said.

Crediting the remarkable transformation of Telangana in all vital spheres including education, health, agriculture, power, and irrigation to KCR’s leadership, he said, “What they (successive governments in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh) could not do in six decades, we did in less than a decade.”

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Bhupalapally, the district headquarters of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Mr.Rama Rao said the pro-farmer BRS regime deposited ₹73,000 crore in the bank accounts of around 70 lakh farmers under its flagship Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme in the State so far.

Jayashankar Bhupalapally district witnessed accelerated development since it was formed and named after the Telangana ideologue K.Jayashankar in 2016. World’s largest lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram is in the district, he noted.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and others spoke.

In separate programmes held in the forenoon, an hour before the announcement of election date for Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Minister inaugurated the Integrated District Offices Complex constructed at a cost of ₹59.45 crore and the District Police Office building built at ₹25.90 crore in Bhupalpally town.