KCR taking workers’ unions to pieces: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party president K. Laxman on Friday charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of conspiring to break TSRTC workers’ unions instead of coming out with a solution to the issues raised by them.

“He has no time to talk to the workers’ union leaders. The RTC issues have been brought to his notice in the last three years, but he did not take any action, and now he is trying to undermine the ongoing agitation,” he said, addressing a public meeting at Kukatpally bus stop.

The BJP leaders led by Mr. Laxman and scores of party activists earlier took out a bike rally from BHEL to Kukatpally in support of the ongoing strike and to seek people’s support for the proposed bandh call on October 19. Offering his party’s support to the bandh call, the BJP leader advised KCR to heed the High Court advice on the strike and take steps to ensure that the workers return to work. The government should fulfil the promises made to the workers and immediately appoint a chairman and managing director to the TSRTC to take day-to-day decisions.

The government’s plan to thwart the bandh or the agitation by threatening to use police force or foisting false cases on employees would only boomerang, he warned.