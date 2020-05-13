KCR should resign if AP goes ahead with Pothireddypadu: Cong.

Telangana Congress has blamed Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekar Rao for Andhra Pradesh government move to draw additional water from Pothireddypadu and said KCR should resign if Jaganmohan Reddy government goes ahead with its decision.

The party organised a deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan protesting against what it called the ‘collusion’ of Chief Minister KCR with the AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for mutual benefit. Senior Congres leaders including TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Malkajgiri MP, A. Revanth Reddy; MLA T. Jagga Reddy; AICC secretaries Sampath Kumar, G. Chinna Reddy and Vamshichand Reddy; former ministers, V. Hanumanth Rao, Nagam Janardhan Reddy and Marri Shashidhar Reddy, DCC president T. Rammohan Reddy, Vamshikrishna, Challa Narsimha Reddy were among those who participated in the deeksha wearing black ribbons.

Mr. Uttam Reddy questioned the sincerity of the Chief Minister and demanded that KCR has to resign the day the works on the project starts. He didn’t understand KCR’s silence in allowing AP to draw 4 tmc water per day from Srisailam project while spending more than a lakh crore to draw 2 tmc water per day from Kaleshwaram.

He said the AP ministers were openly claiming that they had discussed with Telangana Chief Minister and sought his approval for the project.

Mr. Uttam Reddy also targeted Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation, Muralidhar Rao, and asked how the government was allowing a retired employee to decide irrigation tenders worth thousands of crores.

Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that the new AP project has the blessings of KCR and recalled how he had promised more water to Rayalaseema region when he went for lunch at YSRCP MLA Roja’s house while going to Kancheepuram. He said the AP Cabinet had taken a decision on the project in last December itself though the G.O. was issued on May 5. He claimed that Jaganmohan Reddy’s decision cannot be looked in isolation as both Jagan and KCR share a good personal relationship.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy demanded that Telangana move the courts immediately to stop the project or else entire south Telangana will turn a desert and Nagarjunasagar will not receive any water in the future.