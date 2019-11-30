KCR should have called on victim’s parents: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said on Saturday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should have called on the parents of the veterinarian, who was raped and murdered, to instil confidence among people.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that KCR should at least visit the parents’ house that would send a positive signal to all parents that the government was serious on the issue and would not tolerate any such attempts in future.

“As the parent of a girl, even I am feeling insecure and that is the same case with parents of all girl children,” he said.

He also found fault with the statement of Home Minister Mahmood Ali that the victim should have called up ‘100’ emergency number and said people in responsible positions have to be careful in choosing words in such sensitive issues.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress would extend support to the Maha Deeksha of students of Osmania University on December 4 against the government’s apathy towards universities and students.