‘KCR should curb political corruption too’

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has ‘appreciated’ Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for ‘acknowledging’ that governance is not on track in Telangana. Mr. Rao has finally agreed that corruption is widely prevalent in the State, he said.

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister himself acknowledged in the Collector’s conference about the poor governance and also corruption. Now he is talking about bringing in a new Revenue Act to control corruption and that itself is an admission.

He also questioned the CM for blaming the officials, and asked when the CM himself gives Mission Bhageeratha work on ‘nomination’, how can he question the employees. Any project over ₹100 crore has to be taken up through global tenders but ₹ 4,000 crore work was given on ‘nomination’ in Mission Bhageeratha, he said.

“What is the CM’s share in that corruption,” he asked and said the project took birth for commissions and how can Mr. Rao transfer officials and put the blame only on them.

He said Mr. Rao should also explain which departments are devoid of corruption. Are the police and irrigation departments free of corruption, he asked, questioning why Mr. Rao is blaming only the revenue department.

He suggested that political corruption should be curbed first or else Mr. Rao has no right to talk about corruption among officials.

Welcomes comments

Mr. Reddy welcomed BJP working president J.P. Nadda’s comments on the TRS government and said he was supporting Mr. Nadda on this issue.

But Mr. Nadda has to prove his statements by ordering an enquiry into Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhageeratha projects, he said.

He alleged that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Kaleshwaram was not sent to the Central government fearing the exposure of the corrupt deals. Had the DPR been sent, the project would have got financial assistance of ₹ 60,000 crore, he claimed.