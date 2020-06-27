KCR responsible for worse COVID-19 situation: Uttam

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said it is a shame that after three months of corona effect, the government can not even prepare enough beds, with Gandhi Hospital being the only COVID-19 facility in the State.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has severely failed in tackling the situation and there is just one hospital for 4 crore people,” he said, adding that the entire responsibility for failure lies with the Chief Minister.

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday along with TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, vice-president Mallu Ravi, AICC spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan and other leaders.

He said that the guidelines to trace, test and treat COVID-19 patients were not followed and Mr. Rao’s “negligent and casual approach” led to huge spread of the disease with no medical infrastructure in place to treat the affected persons. The TPCC Task Force Committee on COVID-19, headed by Marri Shashidhar Reddy, would make a representation to the Central team visiting Hyderabad to expose the negligence of the State government. He announced that the Congress leaders would address press meets on June 30 in all Assembly headquarters to expose the failures.

The TPCC chief said the Central government has announced ₹ 50 lakh insurance for frontline warriers of COVID-19 but that is not implemented in Telangana and the government should issue a clarification on this. He also demanded that all the frontline worriers, including the hospital and sanitation staff, police and journalists should be extended ₹ 50 lakh insurance cover.

Slamming the government for inflated power bills, he demanded that the electricity bills for the lockdown period of two months should be waived, especially for the BPL families. He also demanded that the power companies should adopt telescopic methodology to generate electricity bills, which will benefit the consumers.

Protests

Congress party would organise protests against inflated electricity bills with black badges and flags in all mandal and Assembly headquarters on July 3. The TPCC also announced that protest would be held on June 29 against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in all district headquarters and memorandums will be submitted to the District Collectors. Similarly, protests will be held in urban areas and mandal headquarters on July 4. The party would organise birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao year-long from June 28.

He reminded that the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh had passed a resolution in the Assembly demanding Bharat Ratna to him.